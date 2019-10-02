Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

BTS Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shooting Together for Ad Goes Viral, See Here

Much before Brahamastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in a commercial video.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BTS Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shooting Together for Ad Goes Viral, See Here
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Reportedly romance blossomed between the two on the sets of their upcoming film three-part film, Brahamatra, which is said to release in December next year.

But much before that, fans will get to see them sharing screen space together in a commercial video. Recently, a behind the scene video of the two shooting for an ad project made its way online and since then, it is been widely circulated on their fan pages.

The monochrome video shows Ranbir and Alia sitting inside a train as they strike a conversation while eating chips. While Ranbir is seen sporting a casual t-shirt, Alia can be seen in ethnic wear. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's 37th birthday, he was surprised by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who baked a cake for him. The video of Alia putting in so much effort and affection was all things love. The duo will be seen in Brahmastra, while there is also speculation that they may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming feature, tentatively titled Heera Mandi.

Alia has reportedly been finalised by the filmmaker, who is now in search for a lead star and Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir's names are in the bidding.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram