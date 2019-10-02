BTS Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Shooting Together for Ad Goes Viral, See Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Reportedly romance blossomed between the two on the sets of their upcoming film three-part film, Brahamatra, which is said to release in December next year.

But much before that, fans will get to see them sharing screen space together in a commercial video. Recently, a behind the scene video of the two shooting for an ad project made its way online and since then, it is been widely circulated on their fan pages.

The monochrome video shows Ranbir and Alia sitting inside a train as they strike a conversation while eating chips. While Ranbir is seen sporting a casual t-shirt, Alia can be seen in ethnic wear. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's 37th birthday, he was surprised by girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who baked a cake for him. The video of Alia putting in so much effort and affection was all things love. The duo will be seen in Brahmastra, while there is also speculation that they may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming feature, tentatively titled Heera Mandi.

Alia has reportedly been finalised by the filmmaker, who is now in search for a lead star and Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir's names are in the bidding.

