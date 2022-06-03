BTS Video Of Sidharth Shukla From Broken But Beautiful 3 Shoot Is Viral

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack last year. The TV heartthrob had become a household name after winning Bigg Boss season 13. Following that, Sidharth went on to star in the famous web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Now an unseen video of Sidharth from the poster shoot of Broken But Beautiful Season 3 is going viral on social media. Producer of Broken But Beautiful, Sarita Tanwar, has shared the heart-warming behind-the-scenes video of Sidharth on her Instagram.

Sarita Tanwar has captioned the video, “Agastya and Rumy at the poster shoot. Feels like it was just yesterday. Then again, some days it feels like it was a lifetime ago. #brokenbutbeautiful3 #BTS”.

Sonali Rathee was the female lead in the web series and she played Sidharth’s love interest. In the behind-the-scenes video, Sidharth and Sonali have sizzling chemistry.

Fans get emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla:

Sidharth’s fans showered their love on the video in the comment section of the post. Pathumavathy Ramanathan wrote, “Thanks for sharing this.. he’s forever in the heart and each Lil thing is still very fresh… Just like yesterday #SidharthShukla”.

Muskan wrote, “My first ever series…watched only becoz of Sid and just loved it….Agastya Rao the best ever character”. Sidharth had cultivated a loyal fan base through his terrific acting and charming smile. Therefore, Sidharth’s fans were in shock when they learnt about his sudden death last year.

One year since the release of Broken But Beautiful Season 3:

Sidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The web series was directed by Priyanka Ghose and it premiered on MX Player and ALTBalaji. Recently, Broken But Beautiful Season 3 was trending on social media after completing one year since its release.

