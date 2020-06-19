BTS Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Grooving to Dev Anand’s 'Pal Bhar Ke Liye' Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the world, but his memories are going to stay alive forever in the hearts of his fans. Among many pictures and videos of the Kai Po Che actor doing rounds on the internet, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip during the filming of his last release Chhichhore is going viral. In the video, said to be captured by movie director Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant can be seen grooving to the song Pal Bhar Ke Liye. He can be seen imitating veteran actor Dev Anand as he performs the hook steps.

Sushant is looking all happy and smiling as he dances on the set.

The movie, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar, dealt with how to battle suicidal thoughts.

Recently, his friend and co-star Shraddha wrote an emotional note for the late actor. She begins with, “Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush, full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!”

