BTS Video of Tenet will Leave You More Excited for Christopher Nolan's Film

An exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for Christopher Nolan’s latest ambitious project has been shared on Youtube by Warner Bros. The clip features selected moments from the shooting of the time-bending espionage thriller, Tenet.

Early into the video, there are members of the cast and crew who reflect on individual highlights and their takeaways from the film as an entity. The BTS film also underlines how Nolan prefers tangible sets and building realistic contraptions for applied complex effects over that of computer-generated imagery. The other point to be noted is that John David Washington’s (one of the protagonists in Tenet) athletic background came handy to grasp his action sequences better.

In the first half, way into the nine-and-a-half-minute clip, Nolan says, “Tenet is an espionage story, it's a classic spy story. I grew up loving spy movies. But to make it seem to today's audiences, I sort of felt like for me to really engage with it, I wanted it to have bigger possibilities (sic.)”

After several delays due to the pandemic, the Christopher Nolan-directed thriller is out in cinemas in several parts of the world. However, there is no word from the team on Tenet making way in India. As we wait for cinemas to open in India, enjoy this BTS video of the film.

Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hoyte van Hoytema, Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Crowley, Emma Thomas are also key backstage players who offer tidbits on how the ambitious project came to life. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh also star in one of the most anticipated releases of the year.