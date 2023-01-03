BTS Video of Upendra-Direcotorial UI’s Trailer Our

Kannada actor-director Upendra Rao has been making headlines since his upcoming directorial film UI was announced. The shooting of the movie is currently going on in full swing. Yesterday, the film’s behind-the-scenes footage was released on YouTube, which is currently going viral.

Upendra’s fans were impressed. One user wrote, “Waiting for the next Big Indian masterpiece Movie”, and another one commented “Genius Work." “Another masterpiece from the Kannada industry,” said the third user. Viewers are quite excited about the movie.

Upendra is returning to direction after seven years with the upcoming film UI. His last directorial was the psychological thriller film Uppi 2, released in 2015. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and completed 50 days of run. Upendra also won the South Indian International Movie Award For Best Director for this film.

UI marks Upendra’s first pan-India film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. The movie is produced jointly by G Manoharan and KP SreeKanth, under the banner Lahari Films LLP and Venus Entertainers. There is no information about the rest of the cast, plot details or release date of the film.

He also has three other movies in his pipeline, including Kabzaa helmed by Rabi Basrur, Trishulam directed by Om Prakash Rao, and Buddhivantha 2. Upendra was last seen in the sports drama film Ghani, written and directed by S S Rajamouli, and bankrolled jointly by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

