BTS vs Black Adam, Who Will Win In Epic Battle? Dwayne Johnson Says BTS Will Thanks To This Superpower

Dwayne Johnson is confident that BTS can defeat Black Adam in a possible battle. The wrestler-turned-actor, who plays the titular role in Black Adam, believed that the feat was possible because of their bigger superpower — their fandom, the ARMY. BTS features seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The actor made the moving confession in an interview with Culture N Star. As part of the interview, The Rock was given a number of names and asked to pick sides if these people clashed with Black Adam. One of these names was BTS. Dwayne pointed out that the members have several achievements under their name and beating Black Adam wouldn’t be difficult for them.

“Thirty million albums sold which is absolutely incredible. And they have an ARMY! That’s how badass they are. They have got a shot to beat Black Adam,” he said. The response has won fans over. Several BTS fans took to Twitter and shower the Black Adam actor with love.

OH MY GOD???pic.twitter.com/wXLR5RI5Py — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) October 19, 2022

“so not only does BTS have John Cena on their side but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well. OH WE ARE SO UNBEATABLE NOW LMAO GODDAMN,” a fan tweeted. “BTS got John Cena and Dwayne Johnson acknowledging their power pls 🔥 that’s the impact BTS have everywhere,” added another. “Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson speaking about BTS, ARMY and their album sales has been least expected crossovers I’ve ever witnessed,” a third fan said.

Oh my god Dwayne Johnson?? It's getting crazy.. ofc he knows our power BTS AND ARMYS AT THE TOP#BTSpic.twitter.com/kordvU6raR — kat⁷ (@jingerrtae) October 19, 2022

the holy fusion BTS X DWAYNE JOHNSON oh mannnnn 🔥pic.twitter.com/xrnW9dtrtA — MD⁷ (Day 3) (@simp4lovemaze) October 19, 2022

So bts don't have John Cena only by Dwayne Johnson too. And ofc the most violating sweet caring ARMY's too😁 https://t.co/MW50SbkY86 — ymira⁷ BTS military wife (@yririkoo) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson debuts as a DCEU superhero or rather anti-hero with Black Adam. The film releases on October 21 in the US but on October 20 in India.

