BTS Was John Cena's Go to Band While Filming The Suicide Squad: 'Was in a Phase'

American wrestler and actor John Cena’s love for the K-pop group BTS is no secret. He has on several occasions mentioned that BTS is one of his favourite musical artists. He also talked about how ARMYs, BTS’ fanbase has influenced his life and helped him with his vulnerability. Now, the professional-wrestler-turned-actor revealed that his go-to music while filming The Suicide Squad was BTS. Cena made his debut in the DC Extended Universe with the film Suicide Squad this year.

In an interview, the actor said that he was just in a phase where he listened to BTS while filming.

“That’s just because I was in a phase where I was listening to BTS," he said. “I listen to BTS, but it’s not like I have a locker room where I’m listening to fire-up music and I kick the door open and play Peacemaker, Although that might be good. If we do a Season 2, I may have a locker room built," Cena added.

The septet consisting of RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin dropped the track My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay today, September 24. The new release has been trending since then with fans of both the groups going gaga over them teaming up. This collaboration comes a couple of months after Bangtan Boys joined hands with Ed Sheeran for their latest track Permission to Dance. Recently the K-Pop band was interviewed by Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin ahead of the release of their ‘Permission to Dance’ music video which consisted of short videos of fans taking part in the dance challenge.

Last week, they also gave a speech at the UN General Assembly 2021 for their SDG Moment. Their speech was followed by a pre-recorded performance of their latest song, Permission to Dance. Starting with the UNGA hall and moving to the grounds outside, the seven members performed their third English single.

Meanwhile, Cena’s DCEU debut saw him play the role of a rogue vigilante Peacemaker. His character was hit among the fans and a spin-off series titled Peacemaker is in the making. He was also seen in F9 or F9: The Fast Saga opposite Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and others.

