BTS: When Jeon Jungkook Saved Life Of South Korean TV Host Kim Sung-joo At A Music Festival

Being a K-pop idol, BTS member Jeon Jungkook certainly has many talents. The 24-year-old South Korean artist can sing, dance, and produce songs, but it turns out he could also save lives. During an episode of the South Korean show Visiting Teacher, in 2018, television personality Kim Sung-joo shared an anecdote where he mentioned how the Golden Maknae of BTS saved his life.

Sung-joo recalled the incident that took place during the 2016 DMC Festival, in which several K-pop bands like EXO, BTS, BLACKPINK, 2PM, TWICE had performed. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were had performed their hit song Fire that year. Considering their dynamite performance of the song, the BTS members were supposed to individually land onto the stage with the help of a lift located underneath the main stage, marking a pompous entry.

Sung-joo, who announced BTS’ next performance on the main stage, was not aware that the lifts had been lowered, leaving a wide space on the stage. When he was leaving the stage, Sung-joo fell directly into Jungkook’s lift. With such a fatal fall, Sung-joo could have suffered a devastating injury.

However, Sung-joo revealed that when he fell, he had fallen on someone. And that person happened to be Jungkook. The singer ended up catching the show host in time and saved him from what could have been a dangerous fall. Sung-joo expressed his gratitude to Jungkook and mentioned that he is reminded of the singer’s life-saving act every time he sees BTS on screen.

Jungkook and his fellow BTS members are currently on a vacation, taking some time off for self-care before they begin the new chapter in their artistic journey. The septet recently debuted on Instagram with their individual accounts, and keep their fans updated with their day-to-day activities.

