BTS: When RM Said He Wants to Co-exist as Bangtan Leader and Kim Namjoon in His 30s

Kim Namjoon, who is the proud leader of the globally popular and loved boy band BTS, turned a year older and wiser today, September 12. The rapper turned 28 as per his international age but is 29 according to Korean age. Also known as RM, he was the first member to join BTS and debuted with his fellow members Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V in 2013.

While his and the group’s milestones and achievements speak of BTS’ hard work and journey, Namjoon once opened up about his plans for the future. An art connoisseur, Namjoonie had revealed that he wants to do something in the space of art in the future.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ewf_Y7QXuaQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The rapper sat down to talk about his love for art in a podcast when he revealed that he hopes to open a space where he could showcase his art collection while a small cafe is set up on the premise. The rapper also shed light on his hopes for his 30s.

Speaking on Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, RM said when he is in his 30s, he wants to focus on balancing his role as the BTS leader and member and his life off-stage. The rapper confessed that when they started off as BTS, the members had to ‘sacrifice our own soul or own personality.” He explained, “Because there are seven personalities and we were 19 or 18 when we started as a team but now we’re almost 30. We became men and adults so we have different characters or maybe different future visions. But BTS is still really important for me, it’s the biggest part of me. But keeping this intensity as a team made me easy to forget who I was & why I started this thing.”

The BTS leader added, “For my 30s, I just want to figure out the way to exist like half as BTS member and leader RM & half as Namjoon Kim.”

Meanwhile, BTS fans and Namjoon’s fellow members have flooded social media with warm and lovely birthday wishes for the rapper.

Happy birthday, Kim Namjoon!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here