BTS Wins 2 Nominations at American Music Awards, Third Time in a Row in Three Years

After winning the top social artist award at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, global stars BTS have secured two nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards. BTS has been nominated for Favourite Social Artist and Favourite Duo or Group in the Pop/Rock category. The news was announced by the American Music Awards through Twitter on Tuesday.

It is also expected that the South Korean group will perform for fans just like they did at the Billboard Music Awards.

We’re so excited to be nominated for the 2020 @AMAs! Don't miss the show, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC! Find more info at https://t.co/JKjccpspyS #AMAs pic.twitter.com/X9mp9OPKm9 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 27, 2020

It should be noted that BTS won their first AMA in 2018 for top social artist. They went on to win the award in the same category in 2019 and also claimed the Favourite Duo or Group in the pop/rock category.

Their most recent single Dynamite has smashed all the records and has gone on to become the first South Korean group to achieve the number one position at Billboard Hot 100. The seven-member group will also be releasing its new album, BE next month and have already hyped up the ARMY by dropping the concept photo on social media.

The album will be coming out on November 20, 2020 and the American Music Awards will be aired on November 22. It can be expected that the group might surprise its fans with an all new performance to one of the songs from their latest album. Speaking to Variety, BTS said that their new album aims at imparting a message of healing to the world by declaring that, even in the face of this new normality, life goes on.

The American Music Awards are also based on votes by fans and since BTS boasts of fierce and most loyal fans in the world, it will be no surprise if they win both the awards. Apart from BTS, artists like Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Kanye West have also been nominated in various categories at the AMAs.