BTS X Coldplay's My Universe Lyrics Perfect Dedication to ARMY, Says RM in Documentary

Last week South Korean band BTS released the single track My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay and soon after its release, fans of both the groups flooded social media with appreciation posts for the song. The track was followed by a documentary that was released on the K-pop p group’s YouTube channel Bangtan TV. Coldplay X BTS Inside My Universe Documentary revealed how Coldplay and BTS’ collaboration came about, their songwriting and recording process and the respect and admiration both the groups share for each other.

At the beginning of the documentary, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said that about 18 months ago he got a message from somebody saying the BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, wanted to do a song with him. “I said, ‘How? How would that work?’ I didn’t understand how that could be possible," Chris said.

He also revealed that the title, My Universe, was something his friend once said and he thought it was a ‘cool’ title for a song.

The singer was seen travelling to South Korea with gifts for each of the members. While the septet was excited at recording the song, Jungkook said he was scared and felt like the time he first debuted.

“It feels like when I first debuted. Chris Martin will be directing my performance and I’m worried I’ll mess up," he said in the documentary. However, Chris encouraged the youngest member as he was impressed with his vocals. “Please tell JK he’s so impressive," he requested the translator, who then conveyed the message to him.

It is no secret that the K-pop group share a spectacular bond with their fanbase, ARMY. Be it their performances or award acceptance speeches, the boys never fail to acknowledge their love and support. Even while writing the lyrics of the song, group leader RM had their fans in mind. “Chris said that it is a very personal song to him. A part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live, in a concert. I thought about how to make this relevant to BTS," RM said.

He continued, “Since the lyrics go, ‘You are my universe,’ this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we reunited with ARMY.

Chris further added that it is very special to him that the “most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West, and it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see how they are as people and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself, all the stuff I agree with.”

Ahead of the song’s release, the group had gifted Coldplay members modern hanboks. In a group photo, the English band was seen donning the clothes BTS gifted them. Jin also revealed that he received a guitar from Chris Martin, and posed with him for a picture.

