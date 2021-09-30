CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS X Coldplay's My Universe Music Video Shows Them Singing with Aliens in a Dystopian World

A still from BTS X Coldplay's My Universe music video

Minutes after the release of BTS and Coldplay's My Universe's official music video, it has crossed more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Days after dropping their new single, South Korean band BTS and veteran English band Coldplay released the official music video of My Universe. The septet has time and again been praised for their storytelling abilities through their music videos and their recent release is no less. With a strong backup from Coldplay, the video beautifully showcases how the strength of love can transcend any boundary or world. Both the band have also portrayed the frustration of living in a pandemic induced world by appearing as holograms in the video.

The song also shows the importance of staying connected, as it ends with BTS and Coldplay performing in two different locations, implying that no matter what comes between them, music will always connect them. Minutes after its release, the video has crossed more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Watch it here:

This is how fans of both the groups reacted to the music video:

In the Coldplay X BTS Inside My Universe Documentary, group leader RM revealed that the lyrics were written keeping BTS’ fanbase ARMY in mind. “Chris said that it is a very personal song to him. A part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live, in a concert. I thought about how to make this relevant to BTS," RM said.

The septet consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook whereas Coldplay members are frontman Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey.

first published:September 30, 2021, 10:49 IST