BTS X Jimmy Fallon: Watch the K-Pop Giants Take Over Grand Central Terminal with 'On' Rendition

K-pop titans BTS had the Grand Central Station dazed in its tracks on Monday as the septet ensemble debuted their number from their latest studio album Map of the Soul: 7. The latest album was released on February 21, Friday.

On February 24, the Bangtan Boys featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an episode entirely dedicated to them. The unique episode highlighted the pop fellas touring New York City’s landmarks with show host Jimmy Fallon. BTS’ Grand Central rendition was the crowning segment of the ‘Subway Special’ of The Tonight Show.

All the seven lads of the group – Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga and J-Hope – were seen dressed in stylish black and white outfits as they were accompanied by a marching troupe of dancers.

Watch BTS’ Grand Central performance on the link below:

The performance capped off The Tonight Show’s subway special. This was the first time when a late-night program did a show on the New York City subway.

The BTS ARMY can catch excerpts and fragments of the show via social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

BTS’ MOTS: 7 atlas will conclude with On’s music video release on February 28. On will be unveiled in two distinct versions – one with just BTS and another will be digital-release-only edition featuring Sia.

The South Korean pop group announced a promotional visit to James Corden’s The Late Late Show’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment on February 25.

BTS was booked to conduct a press conference for their latest album in Seoul on February 24. However, BigHit Twitter, the official account of BTS, announced that they will be shifting the occasion to an online live program, which would telecast at the scheduled time on Youtube.

The alteration was made as the outbreak of the coronavirus in Korea poses the hazard of the virus to increase its spread in such a massive event.

[공지] 방탄소년단 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ 발매 글로벌 기자간담회 관련 변경사항 안내 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/GH2Li0mce2 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 23, 2020

Korea is the 2nd country scoffing the most number of reported cases of Coronavirus, after China.

