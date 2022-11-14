BTS: Yoongi Unleashes Agust D During Dance Practice, Causes a Meltdown by Sporting Man Bun

BTS rapper Suga is getting “sued” by ARMYs yet again and for a good reason. Min Yoongi has caused another internet meltdown after he was spotted in a man bun in the Run BTS dance practice video posted on the YouTube channel BangtanTV. Since being posted on Sunday, the video now has over 7 million views. BTS certainly knows how to make ARMYs go crazy with their hard-hitting choreos and catchy beats. And the fans took over Twitter to express just how they felt about this unwarranted attack on their hearts by the BTS rapper.

Especially since they were yet to recover from the post Suga shared on his Instagram, on November 6, giving a full view of his luscious long locks.

ARMYs on Twitter shared snippets with close-ups of Suga during the dance practice. As if the choreography was not already absolutely insane, Min Yoongi channelled his Agust D self and made everyone’s jaw drop. Many Twitter users mentioned that they were going to “sue the rapper to let him know he was not getting away after stealing their sanity.” “Lost track of how many times Min Yoongi has attacked our brains with his sizzling hot insanity-inducing choreo,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

this destroyed my peaceful sunday first thing in the morning, thanks a lot min yoongi. i hate you. now marry me. pic.twitter.com/adbKB2oF7N — tess⁷ ♥︎ 아포방포 (@seventhema) November 13, 2022

Another tweet read, “I want to know what possessed this man to act this way and why. We need a word Min Yoongi.”

I want to know what possessed this man to act this way and why we need a word Min Yoongi pic.twitter.com/U13fWp8F3I — SOPESANDWICH⁷ ᴰ² ⟭⟬ (@sopesandwich) November 13, 2022

“I never knew I was into long hair until BTS started sporting them… More specifically a certain Yoongi with his untamed bed hair roaming around, like it’s just not giving me existential crisis. And also that certain Min Yoongi man bun… I just need peace for my mental health, Suga,” read a third tweet.

I never knew I was into long hairs until #BTS started sporting them.. More specific a certain #YOONGI with his untamed bed hair roaming around, like it's just not giving me existential crisis… And also that certain min yoongi manbun..i just need peace for my mental health #suga — Misscountryside (@Misscountrysid_) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the November 2022 Philippine Bar Examination question paper for commercial law had a surprise for BTS fans. A fan shared on Twitter that question number 6 from the examination not only mentioned Yoongi but BTS music label HYBE.

BTS making it to the actual Philippine Bar Examinations. This is Question#6 in the Commercial Law Exam of the November 2022 Bar Exams. pic.twitter.com/3LkmYVFyJx — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) November 13, 2022

However, it is Suga, he can get away with anything. Just a flash of his gummy smile and he will melt anyone’s heart.

