Bucket List Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi Debut Looks Like a Joyful Heartwarming Tale

The trailer of Marathi film Bucket List, starring Madhuri Dixit as Madhura Sane, was unveiled today. Madhuri plays many roles- of a housewife, mother, daughter-in-law- but more importantly the role of a seeker. She seeks to check off things from the to-do list of Sai, a teenage girl who had donated her heart to Madhura. The trailer seems heartwarming even for the ones not acquainted with Marathi language. It's a story of life, passion and aspirations and by the looks of it, will prove to be a sunshine in the lives of many.The film, which marks Madhuri's Marathi debut, has been directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and co-produced by Dharma Productions.The trailer was shared on social media by Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. KJo had captioned it as, "And here it is the sunshine trailer of #BucketList @MadhuriDixit."Madhuri wrote, "A #BucketList is always meant to be completed!" alongside the trailer.The film is slated to release on May 25, 2018.