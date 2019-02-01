LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

With ‘URI Josh’, Piyush Goyal Makes It Easy for Film Industry to Shoot at Exotic Locations

A single window clearance for filmmaking to be made available to Indian filmmakers, said Finance Minsiter Piyush Goyal in his budget speech.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Image credits: LSTV
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech today announced the single-window clearance system for Indian filmmakers to shoot without hassle at exquisite locations across the country.

“Single window clearance for ease of shooting films which was earlier only available for foreign film makers will now be available for Indian filmmakers as well,” said Goyal.

An anti-camcording provision will also be introduced to Cinematography Act to combat privacy, said Goyal.

While announcing the single window clearance for the Indian filmmakers, Goyal also mentioned Vicky Kaushal’s recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike, which used Serbia’s surreal snowy hillside setting to replicate Kashmir in the film after film’s director Aditya Dhar confirmed in an interview that it was “impossible to shoot in Kashmir.”

Praising the film, Goyal said he got the opportunity to watch the movie recently. Also featuring actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal, the film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the Uri attack of 2016.

“Jo Josh tha wo movie mein (the film was high on energy),” said Goyal as a huge cheer erupted from the politicians.

This comes after the film industry got a much needed relief when the government reduced the GST rate on cinema tickets costing over Rs 100 to 18% from 28%. For the cheaper tickets, the rate has been reduced to 12% from 18%.

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
