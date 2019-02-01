English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
With ‘URI Josh’, Piyush Goyal Makes It Easy for Film Industry to Shoot at Exotic Locations
A single window clearance for filmmaking to be made available to Indian filmmakers, said Finance Minsiter Piyush Goyal in his budget speech.
Image credits: LSTV
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech today announced the single-window clearance system for Indian filmmakers to shoot without hassle at exquisite locations across the country.
“Single window clearance for ease of shooting films which was earlier only available for foreign film makers will now be available for Indian filmmakers as well,” said Goyal.
An anti-camcording provision will also be introduced to Cinematography Act to combat privacy, said Goyal.
While announcing the single window clearance for the Indian filmmakers, Goyal also mentioned Vicky Kaushal’s recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike, which used Serbia’s surreal snowy hillside setting to replicate Kashmir in the film after film’s director Aditya Dhar confirmed in an interview that it was “impossible to shoot in Kashmir.”
Praising the film, Goyal said he got the opportunity to watch the movie recently. Also featuring actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal, the film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the Uri attack of 2016.
“Jo Josh tha wo movie mein (the film was high on energy),” said Goyal as a huge cheer erupted from the politicians.
This comes after the film industry got a much needed relief when the government reduced the GST rate on cinema tickets costing over Rs 100 to 18% from 28%. For the cheaper tickets, the rate has been reduced to 12% from 18%.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Single window clearance for ease of shooting films which was earlier only available for foreign film makers will now be available for Indian filmmakers as well,” said Goyal.
An anti-camcording provision will also be introduced to Cinematography Act to combat privacy, said Goyal.
While announcing the single window clearance for the Indian filmmakers, Goyal also mentioned Vicky Kaushal’s recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike, which used Serbia’s surreal snowy hillside setting to replicate Kashmir in the film after film’s director Aditya Dhar confirmed in an interview that it was “impossible to shoot in Kashmir.”
Praising the film, Goyal said he got the opportunity to watch the movie recently. Also featuring actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal, the film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the Uri attack of 2016.
“Jo Josh tha wo movie mein (the film was high on energy),” said Goyal as a huge cheer erupted from the politicians.
This comes after the film industry got a much needed relief when the government reduced the GST rate on cinema tickets costing over Rs 100 to 18% from 28%. For the cheaper tickets, the rate has been reduced to 12% from 18%.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- I Stand By Decision to Revoke Rajkumar Hirani's Name from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...': Rajkummar Rao
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results