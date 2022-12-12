Budget of Ram Charan’s Next With Buchi Babu Bigger Than Ponniyin Selvan

Telugu star Ram Charan is currently filming a Pan-India movie under Shankar’s supervision. The official announcement for the actor’s participation in yet another intriguing film has been made. Ram Charan has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his Tollywood debut with the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The filmmaker has adapted a strong storyline with broad appeal. The movie is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is being produced on a massive scale of Rs 300 crore. This is higher than magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was pegged at Rs. 250 crore.

Ram Charan 16 is filming under the sponsorship of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Sharing the joyful news on social media with his followers, Ram Charan said, “Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team."

The circumstances surrounding how this movie ended up in the hands of the RRR actors are curious. At first, Jr. NTR heard the story from director Buchi Babu Sana. Both of them agreed to go ahead with it. But the movie didn’t catch on. The director then contacted RRR star Ram Charan, who agreed to join the project. As per several media reports, coastal Andhra Pradesh will serve as the location for the filming of this sports drama.

This is the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan fans and audience are excited for another biggie after RRR. The untitled movie depicts the tale of a physically challenged multi-sport athlete. According to rumours, Charan will have a makeover to adopt the character’s appearance. Reportedly, the movie will be finished by the end of 2023 and released four months after RC 15—Charan’s upcoming collaboration with Shankar.

In the meantime, Charan recently visited New Zealand to conduct action filming for RC 15. In addition to RC 16 and this movie, Charan also intends to work on a new movie with Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame.

