'Building My Dreams': Pooja Hegde Shares Glimpse of New Mumbai Home

Popular actor Pooja Hegde has achieved yet another milestone. The actor recently shared on Instagram some glimpses of her dream home. Pooja posted a monochrome picture of her new home, where construction work is underway, in Mumbai.

In the picture, Pooja is seen standing with her mother and workers in the house.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Building my dreams #home #supermom #mykindalovestory”

The actor is reportedly investing crores in her dream home to equip it with all the modern amenities and luxury.

Currently, Pooja lives with her parents in Mumbai and she is one of the highest-paid female actors in Tollywood. According to media reports, she has bought a sea-facing three-bedroom property in Bandra and is currently busy selecting the interior design of her new home.

Although Pooja Hegde belongs to South India, she settled in Mumbai with her family.

On her work front, Pooja has several films in the pipeline. Radha Krishna Kumar directorial “Radhe Shyam", a love story, is ready to hit theatres in early 2022. The film is produced by UV Creations. Another project, “Acharya", with megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead role will also be released in February next year.

The actor also has an action film, “Beast", with Vijay, apart from a movie opposite Mahesh Babu.

The makers of Radhe Shyam, with Prabhas, are going to release a teaser dedicated to Pooja’s character on Diwali this year. Production house UV Creations is said to be preparing the teaser. The film will be released on Sankranthi next year. The actor will also soon begin the shooting for Salman Khan starter Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Meanwhile, her latest film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni has performed well at the box office despite the covid-19 restrictions.

