Building of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sealed After Fellow Residents Test COVID-19 Positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building has been sealed after a vegetable vendor and three fellow residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirming the news, Tanmay, who plays the role of Baagha in the popular comedy show, told The Times of India, “Yes, the news is true. Our building has been sealed due to the COVID-19 cases. The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday”.

The actor went on to add, “It is a tough time for all of us and everyone is scared about their families. We are not allowed to step out and I absolutely understand that it is the most important thing at the moment. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC officials have been extremely helpful, they have sanitised the entire building”.

The actor is scared at the moment as the vegetable vendor he has been taking stuff from has been tested positive. As a precautionary measure, he is self-quarantining.

When asked about the travel history of those three COVID-19 patients, Tanmay said that none of the patients had any travel history. They have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital.

The actor further hoped for their speedy recovery.

In India, The Ministry of Health has confirmed 7,447 total coronavirus cases and 239 deaths due to the illness in the country. The total number of infections include 642 recoveries and 6,565 active cases.

