'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary Reacts to Hoax Claiming He is Dead

Budding actor Avinash Tiwary has taken to social media to deny a hoax claiming he is dead.

On Saturday, the "Bulbbul" actor tweeted from an unverified account to react to a website news piece that reads: "Bulbul #Webseries Star #AvinashTiwary Passed Away. #RIPavinashtiwary."

Commenting on the same, the actor wrote: "Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. (Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little.) Thank you."

Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WfPhmH2OxR — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 18, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, actress Maanvi Gagroo posted through her verified handle, "Thank God Avi @avinashtiw85 #FakeNews."

Actress Aahana Kumra also reacted from her verified Twitter account, sounding disturbed by the hoax.

Before appearing as Satya Thakur in Bulbbul, Tiwary was part of one of the stories in the anthology film, Ghost Stories. He has also starred in the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's film Laila Majnu.

He was recently in news for taking a dig at R Balki's comment on finding a better actor than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, amid the raging nepotism debate. He tweeted: "Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them."