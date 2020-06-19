Bulbbul Trailer: Netflix's New Supernatural Drama Has An Intriguing Premise

The makers have released the first trailer of supernatural drama Bulbbul. The film, releasing on Netflix, features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Parambrata and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles.

Set in the Bengal of late 19th and early 20th centuries, Bulbbul seems like a multi-layered story of the making of a witch. Though the entire story would be known only after the film drops on the streaming app, on the outset, it seems like a story of women emancipation.

The lead pair, Tripti and Avinash, are working together for the second time after Laila Majnu. They'll enjoy the support of excellent actors like Rahul and Parambrata in what seems like a drama set inside a landlord's mansion.

Bulbbul trailer has a distinct look and feel to it, especially created with the help of a pink hue. Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul, from innocence to strength, as the legend of a 'chudail' (witch) casts a looming shadow over her world.

The Hindi film industry is not known for producing outstanding horror or supernatural content, but new-age filmmakers are trying to break the mould, and have been constantly exprerimenting with the subjects and themes. With Bulbuul, its presenter Anushka Sharma would like to set a new benchmark.

Here's the trailer:

