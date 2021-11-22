Bunty Aur Babli 2: A Recap of Sharvari’s On-Point Style Statements With Her Promotional Looks

With her dream debut done now, Sharvari is clearly on cloud nine. From schlepping it to auditions and assisting on films, the actress is no stranger to the hustle. In YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, the young star shared the screen with the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. Much before the film’s release, Sharvari started grabbing headlines for her voguish statements. She has done nothing but impressed the fashion police during each of her promotional outings. Sharvari seems to be on a roll and it is almost like she can do no wrong when it comes to style. For years, she has been swiping and juicing the process to make it happen and finally, when it did she came all primed.

From eye-catching retro co-ord sets to fun purples and interesting browns, Sharvari’s wardrobe can make any fashionista go green with envy. Here’s a quick roundup of her most trendy promotional outings for Bunty Aur Babli 2:

Sharvari, who is on her way to collect some brownie points, surely did. The smart and cheerful pink accent to this lovely brown pantsuit is indispensable to this look. With a chic ponytail, twisted hoop earrings and midi ring, the diva owned the look and how. Extra points for her beauty department as a dreamy and perfect makeup rounded up the OOTD.

Sharvari looked like a dream in this outspoken co-ord set. With funky and elaborate print, this asymmetrical cropped shirt and sarong style skirt deserves to be instantly bookmarked.

Clearly coming out on her own, her knack to make any colour look interesting is what truly sets Sharvari apart. For instance, this blush pomegranate-hued floor-length ensemble was just a refreshing surprise. The outfit featured a centre ruch-fold detailing and a thigh-high slit and Sharvari went all-glam.

Here are a few looks from her style diaries you should not miss:

Last year, Sharvari featured in the Amazon Prime mini-series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She co-starred with actor Sunny Kaushal. The two are rumoured to be dating.

