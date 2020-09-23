Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Wagh Signs Three-film Deal with Yash Raj Films: Report

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who will appear in the sequel of the popular 2005 heist film Bunty Aur Babli, has reportedly signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films.

A trade source quoted in Bollywood Hungama said, “YRF has signed on Sharvari with a three-film deal. Aditya Chopra is mighty pleased with her work in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and feels she is a talent that the industry needs to watch out for! We hear Adi has already given her another big project that will again tap into Sharvari’s acting prowess. Adi Chopra believes in her and feels Sharvari is destined to become the big talking point of the industry with her sheer talent.”

“Sharvari has the perfect mix of good looks and good acting talent. She is definitely a talent to watch out for," the source added, saying that after appearing in three projects with YRF and her impressive acting skills, there will be plenty of producers looking for fresh faces, eager to cast her.

Sharvari made her debut with the Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. The show, directed by Kabir Khan, also starred Sunny Kaushal in the lead role. The show was narrated by Shah Rukh Khan and was based on the Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj led by Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will star Sharvari, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. It will be directed by debutant Varun V Sharma. The film's production and release date was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.