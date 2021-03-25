Bunty Aur Babli 2 Theatrical Release Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases?

The release date of Aditya Chopra’s upcoming production Bunty Aur Babli 2 has got postponed, owing to the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus across the country and the new restrictions and lockdowns that are being implemented currently. The film was slated to release in cinemas on April 23, but Aditya plans to hold the film for a better release window, given a huge spike of COVID-19 cases.

“Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come,” a source informs us.

“When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry," the source added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame and newcomer Sharvari. The film also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 promises to be an out and out entertainer which is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.