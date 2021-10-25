Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: 'Pros' Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan Take on 'Cons' Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh

Bollywood fans still have fond memories of the 2005 heist film Bunty Aur Babli, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Now, the trailer of its sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 is here. Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2 follows the eponymous con-artists, who have settled into routine life. However, when two new thugs take over their “brand" to steal from people, the couple decides to help the police nab them.

The three-minute trailer begins with Rani and Saif’s characters leading a domesticated life with their son. However, one day, they are picked up by a police officer, played by Pankaj Tripathi for conning people. When they argue that they have left the profession many years ago, the officer gets to know that there are new con-artists, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh , who are using Bunty and Babli’s brand. Rani and Saif then decide to get back to their old tricks to help nab these scamsters.

Do se bhale… chaar 😉😜 Bunty aur Babli are back, but with a twist! Trailer OUT NOW. Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/7rwae5X2uG— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 25, 2021

The trailer is full of fun moments, fast-paced heists and some meta jokes. In a scene, veteran comedian Asrani’s character calls Saif Babli, saying “Shakal se toh Bunty bhi nahi lagte (You don’t look like Bunty either). This is a reference to the fact that Abhishek Bachchan did not reprise his role in the sequel. There is another scene where Rani can be seen beating up some goons. Saif then tauntingly calls her Mardaani, which is a nod to her action films Mardaani 1 and 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been written and directed by Varun V Sharma. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It will release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.