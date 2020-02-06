Bunty Aur Babli Director Shaad Ali Says He Has No Regrets About Not Directing the Sequel

The announcement of a Bunty And Babli sequel has excited fans a lot. What is interesting to note is that the film will see some differences in its cast as well as the director.

The film's male protagonist was revealed to be Saif Ali Khan instead of Abhishek Bachchan. The film's director will be a new one as well. While the previous film was directed by Shaad Ali, the new installment will be directed by debutante Varun V. Sharma.

This had even led to rumors of there being bad blood between Shaad Ali and Varun V. Sharma. Ali, however, clarified that this was not the case primarily because the idea of the sequel belonged to Sharma. Speaking to Mid-Day, he also went on to reveal that Sharma had been an assistant director to him in the past because of which Ali was even more confident of Sharma's directorial debut.

"My work is done. It's somebody else's thought and story; he has written the script. So, let him do the sequel and I am sure he will make a good movie. I don't have any regrets about not doing it. I was never meant to direct the sequel."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see the return of Rani Mukherjee. She will be sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will also introduce debutante actor Sharvari Wagh. The film went on floors in mid-December last year and is expected to release this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.