Burger is Bae for Ananya Panday Whom She Reunites with Every Sunday

Ananya Panday has shared a rather emotional moment from her Dubai trip. She Instagrammed photos of herself eating burger and fries, sharing what it feels like to be reunited with her 'bae', every Sunday.

"Literally me every Sunday when I'm reunited w my burger (bae)," Ananya wrote alongside two photos of her sitting on a bench, taking a bite of the burger and feeling emotional about it. Mother Bhavana Panday commented, "Crazy !!!!"

The burger seems to be her indulgence every Sunday as a break from the strict diet that most Bollywood stars follow to stay fit.

The 22-year-old actress has been sharing glimpses of her Dubai vacation on her social media accounts, keeping her fans updated. Two days back she shared two photos posing against the Dubai skyline.

Ananya was spotted making her way back home after the trip when she stepped out of Mumbai's International Airport.

Panday was last seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli,' and will next be seen in 'Fighter,' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Malhotra.