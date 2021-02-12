Burnt Set of Prabhas' Adipurush to be Re-built by Makers, Film to Go on Floors Soon: Report

Actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Adipurush started off with a speed-bump after a massive fire broke out on the sets on the first day of shoot. While no member of the cast or crew were harmed, there were some portions including costumes and a green-screen that were damaged.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are re-building the set and will start shoot again. A source quoted by the publication said, “Rebuilding the chroma setup will begin in a few days. Besides the set, some camera equipments and a lot of costumes were also destroyed. However, Adipurush’s costume design team is working hard to remake the costumes and match the schedule.”

According to the source, everything is under control and hence, director Om Raut will re-start production in February itself. This marks the second collaboration between Saif and Om after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On February 3rd, a massive fire broke out on the set of Adipurush. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on the film’s set located at Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon area in Mumbai. The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit. Neither Prabhas or Saif were a part of the schedule that day.

Featuring an extensive range of visual effects, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana epic and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif in the role of Lankesh. Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".

The film is Om Raut's follow-up project to his blockbuster movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year. 'Adipurush' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.