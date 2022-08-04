Bus Bai Bus: Amruta Fadnavis' Strong Reply To Lady Who Asked Her About Cosmetic Surgery

The upcoming episode of Bus Bai Bus will welcome Marathi singer Amruta Fadnavis, who is also the wife of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. In the promo shared by the Zee Marathi, Devendra and Amruta had a sweet exchange, which grabbed everyone’s ears.

As the ritual of the show, Amruta was shown a picture of Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta expressed her feelings and said, “Finally I have time today to speak with you. Now tell me where you are taking me for a walk. Assam, Guwahati, Surat.’’ To this, Amruta blushed and everyone noticed her glow. In another promo, the audience, a lady asked her about cosmetic surgery.

Amruta gave a befitting reply to the lady. She explained to her the way to maintain natural beauty. Amruta stays in the headlines because of her tweets and songs. She recently released her re-created song titled, Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham from the film My Love. In the audio launch, Amruta said “The lyrics of this number will be new but the mood will be intact.’’ Before this, she released a rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotra. Amruta was also part of a video song, Betiyaan Pride of Nation.

Amruta Fadnavis is the third women contestant in Subodh Bhave’s show. Earlier, Supriya Sule and Amruta Khanvilkar appeared on the show. With just these three contestants the TRP of the show has increased drastically.

Bus Bai Bus is India’s premiere show that deals with women. In the show, every week a new female personality enters, and ladies seated in the audience ask questions. Bus Bai Bus was aired on July 29 at 9 PM. The show releases its new episode on Friday and Saturday.

