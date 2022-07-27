Bus Bai Bus Goes On Air On July 29; Meet The First Guest Supriya Sule

Zee Marathi will soon start airing its new show, Bus Bai Bus. Bus Bai Bus will be aired from July 29 at 9 PM. The channel will air a new episode on Friday and Saturday.

The show, Bus Bai Bus, is special, for it is the only show in the industry that is reserved for women contestants. The producers of the show have selected Subodh Bhave as the host, the only man on Bus Bai Bus.

Sharing a glimpse of the premiere episode on his Instagram handle, Bhave shared the first contestant of his show. The first famous woman in Bus Bai Bus is NCP leader Supriya Sule, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Baramati. The MP is famously known for her statewide campaign against female foeticide.

In the twenty seconds glimpse of the show, Supriya looked excited. She was shown pictures of PM Narender Modi and CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde. In the task, She had to comment on them. Sharing one incident in the teaser, she said her mother is Shinde and her father is Pawar. Hence there is a tussle between them.

A lady from the audience asked about the supremacy of women in the Pawar family? Others asked about how she managed to handle both politics and home. Meanwhile, the producers have decided to introduce a famous female personality every week.

Subodh Bhave was a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Marathi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here