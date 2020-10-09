Business Model of Bollywood Leads to Groupism and Favouritism, Says Kunal Kemmu

Bollywood has come under scrutiny for the last few months over issues like groupism and nepotism, ever since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, actor Kunal Kemmu, who had previously tweeted about the lack of equal opportunities in the film industry after his film Lootcase was snubbed at an event, said that it all boils down to box-office numbers.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kunal said, “The business model of the film industry has been established, and it is one where it is driven by box office. Box office precedes everything, from the business perspective, it precedes talent, it precedes content. Sometimes if a film opens big on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that is all that matters to a person who is backing films.”

He said that this is the root cause of problems in the industry, which takes away opportunities from many talented artists. “That is where the issues lies with talent being pitched who has a support system behind them which leads to favouritism and groupism. All this unfortunately now comes under one big umbrella called nepotism and everybody is talking about that,” he added.

He further said that inequalities in marketing and distribution also lead to the lack of opportunity. He said that a film industry is an ecosystem and all the screws need to be tightened. He further added that it will not be hunky-dory as Bollywood is a competitive industry.

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the Zee5 show Abhay 2. His film Lootcase, by Rajesh Krishnan was also released on Disney+ Hotstar this year.