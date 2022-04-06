Business Proposal Ending Explained: Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong Show Ends, Do They Get Married?

One after the other, several K-dramas have come to an end. The season of endings began with Forecasting Love and Weather and Thirty-Nine followed by Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Now, A Business Proposal has also come to end. The fun K-drama, starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Sejeong, Seol In-ah and Kim Min-kyu in the lead, was based on a webtoon of the same name. The K-drama was so popular that even BTS singer Jungkook was a fan of the show. With the Business Proposal finale airing on Tuesday, we are happy to report that both of it has ended on a happy note.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

The finale episode of Business Proposal began with the events after Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Shin Ha-ri’s (Kim Sejeong) steamy night. Tae-moo offers to make breakfast for Ha-ri and even drops her home. As they prepare to part for the day, Ha-ri’s parents catch them. After an exchange of words and even a couple of beatings from Ha-ri’s mom, Tae-moo and Ha-ri finally sit face-to-face with Ha-ri’s parents. Tae-moo is interrogated about how and why he fell for Tae-moo. He reveals it was love at first sight and assured her parents that he would be by her side come what may.

The discussion then comes to an end when Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) suggests that they focus on their birthday celebrations a little as well. She and her boyfriend Cha Sung-hoon (Kim Min-kyu) change the mood by bringing out the Champagne and the family sits together to drink. After a few drinks, Ha-ri’s father steps out for a smoke and Tae-moo follows. The emotional father tells him that Ha-ri has sacrificed numerous interests such as acting and singing for the sake of the family. He worried that she would have to give up on her love for the family but Tae-moo assures him that it wouldn’t be the case.

After Tae-moo gets Ha-ri’s family’s blessings, it is Ha-ri’s time to win over Tae-moo’s grandfather. In the 10th and 11th episodes, it is seen that Tae-moo’s grandfather is strictly against the relationship. So much so that he asks Ha-ri to break up as well. But when all his tricks fail, he decides to fake an illness and gets admitted to the hospital. Assuming that he could coax his grandson into breaking up on the basis of his illness, he is left in shock when Ha-ri walks to be his caretaker for the night. While she starts winning him over, Tae-moo’s grandfather tries hard to not be smitten by her. Clearly, it fails.

While Tae-moo and Ha-ri were already tackling the issues surrounding their relationship, the doctors inform Tae-moo that his grandfather has been diagnosed with a heart issue and that surgery might not be a good option. Heartbroken, Tae-moo is torn between his love for Ha-ri and his grandfather. He decides to leave for the US for his grandfather’s treatment and tries to convince Ha-ri to join them. Ha-ri refuses, suggesting that his grandfather’s needs should be put first and that he is not approved of her yet, thus accompanying them might only cause inconvenience to his grandfather. Tae-moo agrees, asking her to wait for him as he gets his grandfather treated.

On the other hand, Jin Young-seo learns that her father had lied about his approval of her relationship with Cha Sung-hoon. Heartbroken, she confronts him in his office and resigns from his company. She returns home to Cha Sung-Hoon and tells him everything that unfolded between her and her father. She confesses that while she thought she would feel good, it only hurts her more. Having resigned from the company, Young-seo decides to start a small business of her own. Sung-hoon offers to fund her project, giving her a chance to fulfill her dream.

The show takes a leap of one year, showing that Young-seo and Sung-hoon are still together and madly in love while Ha-ri manages to keep in touch with Tae-moo via video calls. Her parents start worrying about Tae-moo’s return when a scandal breaks out, suggesting that Tae-moo is dating a musician. To make things worse, Tae-moo stops picking up her calls.

An angry Ha-ri decides to take off for New York and confront her boyfriend. Just as she leaves for the US, Tae-moo returns, clarifying that the scandal is merely rumours and he has been waiting to reunite with her. Relived, the couple decides to take a walk when Tae-moo reveals that not only has his grandfather recovered but he has also approved of their relationship.

Under the beautiful cherry blossoms canopy, Tae-moo proposes to Ha-ri. While she teases him that she needs time to think before she says a yes, Tae-moo slips the ring on her finger. In the webtoon, the couple is shown to have tied the knot and have children as well. However, the K-drama ended with the proposal. Given the ending, it is unlikely that the series would return for season 2.

