Busy Phillips Joins Sara Bareilles-led Comedy Girls5eva

Los Angeles: Actor Busy Phillips has boarded the cast of streaming platform Peacock’s comedy Girls5eva, fronted by Sara Bareilles. The original series is created and written by Meredith Scardino and follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot, after it gets sampled by a young rapper.

According to Variety, Phillips will play essay the role of Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. The show also features Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Scardino is also executive producing the project with Tina Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Universal Television is backing the series.