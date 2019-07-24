Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan Turns Down Romantic Film with Disha Patani

To be directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was a college romance featuring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan. (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood’s newest golden boy Kartik Aaryan has reportedly refused a film with Disha Patani because it was clashing with the schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he is slated to star in the lead role.

To be directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was a college romance featuring Disha and Kartik. Talking about it, an unnamed sourced told Pinkvilla, “Kartik was signed on to do a film with Anees Bazmee. It was a college romance which had him opposite Disha Patani. The plan was to go on the floors in the last quarter of 2019 but now, Dostana 2 begins in October and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to roll out around January 2020.”

However, despite Kartik dropping out of Bazmee’s film, there’s no friction between the two because Bazmee is also directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s much-awaited sequel. “So both the filmmaker and the actor decided that they would rather do this film (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and give the college romance a miss. At least for now," the source added.

Though Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being touted as the top contenders to star opposite Kartik in the film, no female lead has been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, other than starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s hit 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik also has Pati Patini Aur Woh, Dostana 2 and Love Aaj Kal 2 in his kitty.

