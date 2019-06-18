Take the pledge to vote

Busy with Politics, Sunny Deol Postpones Release of Son Karan Deol's Debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was earlier slated to release on July 19 but considering Sunny Deol’s political commitments, it has now been postponed to September 20.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
Busy with Politics, Sunny Deol Postpones Release of Son Karan Deol's Debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol. (Image: Twitter/Karan Deol)
Ever since he embarked on his political career as Gurdaspur’s MP after winning on a BJP ticket in the general election last month, Sunny Deol is giving all his time to focusing on his political responsibilities.

As a result, the 62-year-old actor-turned-politician has had to postpone the release of his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which he has been directing. Also starring debutante Sahher Bambba, it was earlier slated to release on July 19 but considering Sunny’s political commitments, it has been postponed to September 20 and will now clash with Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor at the box office.

Talking about the development, an unnamed source who has been working closely on the movie, told Mid-Day, "Ever since his victory in Gurdaspur last month, Sunny has been busy taking stock of the situation and planning various measures that need to be implemented in the city. Knowing the important role that a debut vehicle plays in an actor's career all too well, Sunny doesn't want to give divided attention to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So, he thought it best to push the love story by two months."

Notably, the film’s title track is yet to be shot. Talking about it, the source added, “There are two to three days of shoot left on the song. Sunny is expected to be back in the city by the weekend and train his focus on the film. The post-production is simultaneously going on." 

