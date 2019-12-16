Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

CAA: National Award Winning Movie Crew to Boycott National Award Function

Director Zakariya Mohammed took to social media, protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CAA: National Award Winning Movie Crew to Boycott National Award Function
'Sudani from Nigeria' director Zakariya Mohammed

The crew of the national award winning movie 'Sudani from Nigeria' has decided to bocyott the National awards function in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Soubin Shahir starrer movie bagged the National award for the Best Malayalam film in 66th National Film Awards.

Director Zakariya Mohammed took to Facebook, protesting against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read: Farhan Akhtar Hits Out at Troll Over Citizenship Act

"Protesting against CAA and National Register of Citizens, I, as the director of Sudani from Nigeria, along with scriptwriter Muhsin Parari and the producers of the film, will not attend the National Award ceremony," he posted.

Sudani from Nigeria is a 2018 Malayalam comedy-drama sports film, written and directed by Mohammed, with dialogues co-written by Muhsin Parari.

It stars Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson.

The story follows a Nigerian football player who joins a club in Malappuram, Kerala for the sevens football match.

The movie, which was a commercial success, won five awards at the 2018 Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, Best Debut Director, Best Actor (Shahir), and Best Character Actress (Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa).

Read: Mahesh Bhatt Joins Protests in Mumbai Against Amended Citizenship Act

At the 2018 National Film Awards, besides the award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Savithri Sreedharan received a Special Mention for her performance in the film.

Last year, the award distribution function was marred by a row when it was announced that the President would hand over only a few awards and the rest would be given away by the then Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

Protest against this, which was against the established practice, nearly 60 National Film Award recipients skipped the ceremony held in New Delhi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram