Exclusive | Cadbury Jingle Composer Louis Banks Says Never Thought it Would Still be Loved After 27 Years

Remember the ad with the girl dancing on the cricket pitch when her boyfriend hits a six? The year 1994 introduced India to Cadbury Dairy Milk’s iconic campaign ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka’. More than 25 years after it was first aired, the ad still has a very good feel to it as it not only changed the perception of chocolates in India but it also broke away from the stereotypical image towards adulting.

Bringing back nostalgia, but with a contemporary take, Cadbury has changed gender roles and won the hearts of the netizens with the 2021 remake. The new ad features a girl hitting the winning run and a man cheering for her and running to the field to hug her. The advertisement marks a shift in the popular perception of the game of cricket which is popularly known as the gentleman’s game.

When News18.com spoke to music composer Louis Banks, who had composed the jingle for the commercial, he felt nostalgic, “I never thought that the jingle and the commercial would be loved by people after 27 years. It is really nostalgic and pure gold. I have written thousands of jingles but this one remains on the top of my list. In fact, Cadbury used the same jingle for many of their later commercials that they made."

Recalling the original film and tune, Banks narrates the story of how it was created along with adman Piyush Pandey. “I was recording at a studio and Piyush (Pandey) came to meet me and said, ‘Louis, I want you to write a jingle and here are the lyrics.’ He gave me a scrap paper. I was going to Kolkata the next day. I remember writing the jingle in 15 minutes. I don’t know but some things just happen. This jingle was pure magic. The moment you hear the music it brings back so many memories."

The first version of the song was in English. It was only after they finished recording, that Pandey sat down and used the same score to write a version in Hindi. The Hindi version was sung by Shankar Mahadevan while Gary Lawyer gave the vocals for the English version. “I could only think of Shankar and Gary. They were two of my favourite singers. I remember they both came and sang the jingle so beautifully giving their own touch to it. The Hindi version really came alive with Shankar’s vocals and it just took off so and it worked so much better. He had a beautiful range and he could sing the high notes with ease. I guess Cadbury then decided to stick to it and didn’t really play the English version."

The original commercial won many awards with Banks picking up the Best Composer, Mahadevan getting the Best Singer (Hindi) and Lawyer winning the Best Singer (English) and it also won the Jingle of the year award.

Commenting on the new commercial, the composer says, “Cadbury has once again hit out of the park. They have captured the idea of how much women have progressed in Indian society whilst the emotions of success and victory still remain the same. Piyush called and asked me about it and I told him it has turned out really well. I heard the jingle after a long time and it brought back a lot of memories."

