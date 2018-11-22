English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cairo Film Festival Opens With a Breezy But Provocative Comedy, Green Book
Green Book is based on a true story and is set in the 1960s America – a time when segregation and discrimination of blacks were the norm.
Green Book is based on a true story and is set in the 1960s America – a time when segregation and discrimination of blacks were the norm.
Loading...
The 40th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival began on Tuesday night with a crowd pleasing but provocative comedy, Green Book. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the movie has on its cast wonderful actors like Viggo Mortensen (A History of Violence, Carlito's Way, The Indian Runner) and Mahershala Ali (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).
Green Book is based on a true story and is set in the 1960s America – a time when segregation and discrimination of blacks were the norm. When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from Bronx, is hired to drive Don Shirley, a world class black pianist, the two knew that they had to rely on the “Green Book' – a survival guide which listed establishments that were safe for African-Americans.
The movie won the People's Choice Award at the recent Toronto International Film Festival – where Green Book premiered. Toronto apart from Cannes and Venice, is considered an important platform for the Oscars. In the past, five audience award winners from Toronto have gone on to win Best Picture Academy Awards -- ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ’12 Years a Slave’, ‘The King’s Speech’, ‘American Beauty’ and ‘Chariots of Fire’.
The Festival’s Artistic Director, Youssef Cherif Rizkallah, said: “Peter Farrelly is a genius who has found worldwide fame for his extraordinary comedies in collaboration with his brother Bobby Farrelly, and I am thrilled to be opening our landmark edition with such an exceptional movie. His latest feature presents a whole new level of artistry with a technically exquisite ﬁlm that addresses a serious issue, but that also manages to remain light-headed and entertaining from beginning to end”.
Cairo is one of the biggest movie festivals in the world, and the oldest in the region. And with festivals at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha having closed down, Cairo has gained enormous importance, and will see 160 films from 60 countries. These will include 16 world premieres. There appears to be none from India, though!
And with two-time Palm dÓr winner, Danish cinema director Bille August, heading the international competition jury and with a new Festival President, Mohamed Hefzy, steering the Festival this year, Cairo may well sparkle. Born in 1975, Hefzy is the youngest President in the Festival’s history.
Hefzy plans to re-establish the Festival’s ties with the international cinema community with this edition. And with the movie fraternity in the region. And this edition thus raises a lot of hope for the Festival under Hefzy.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran will cover the Cairo International Film Festival)
Follow @news18movies for more
Green Book is based on a true story and is set in the 1960s America – a time when segregation and discrimination of blacks were the norm. When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from Bronx, is hired to drive Don Shirley, a world class black pianist, the two knew that they had to rely on the “Green Book' – a survival guide which listed establishments that were safe for African-Americans.
The movie won the People's Choice Award at the recent Toronto International Film Festival – where Green Book premiered. Toronto apart from Cannes and Venice, is considered an important platform for the Oscars. In the past, five audience award winners from Toronto have gone on to win Best Picture Academy Awards -- ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ’12 Years a Slave’, ‘The King’s Speech’, ‘American Beauty’ and ‘Chariots of Fire’.
The Festival’s Artistic Director, Youssef Cherif Rizkallah, said: “Peter Farrelly is a genius who has found worldwide fame for his extraordinary comedies in collaboration with his brother Bobby Farrelly, and I am thrilled to be opening our landmark edition with such an exceptional movie. His latest feature presents a whole new level of artistry with a technically exquisite ﬁlm that addresses a serious issue, but that also manages to remain light-headed and entertaining from beginning to end”.
Cairo is one of the biggest movie festivals in the world, and the oldest in the region. And with festivals at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha having closed down, Cairo has gained enormous importance, and will see 160 films from 60 countries. These will include 16 world premieres. There appears to be none from India, though!
And with two-time Palm dÓr winner, Danish cinema director Bille August, heading the international competition jury and with a new Festival President, Mohamed Hefzy, steering the Festival this year, Cairo may well sparkle. Born in 1975, Hefzy is the youngest President in the Festival’s history.
Hefzy plans to re-establish the Festival’s ties with the international cinema community with this edition. And with the movie fraternity in the region. And this edition thus raises a lot of hope for the Festival under Hefzy.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran will cover the Cairo International Film Festival)
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride
- Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Maldives; See Pics, Videos
- Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review: A Decent Budget Android Smartphone For Starters
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...