Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 5/10
  • TRS 4
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 99/120
  • TRS 79
  • INC 10
  • BJP 5
  • AIMIM 1
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall To Reunite With Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner had dated One Direction singer Harry Styles in 2013 and then in 2016 as well.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall To Reunite With Harry Styles
Caitlyn Jenner was among the fortunate ones, learning Sunday (November 11) that her house was spared. "It was devastating out here in Malibu," Jenner said. The hills are just totally scorched. Fried to say the least....we're very, very lucky." (Image: AP)

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction band star Harry Styles to be back together.

Kendall and Harry dated in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2016. Now, Kendall's mother Caitlyn would be happy if the two dated again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn said: "I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that's good."

She added: "She (Kendall) always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don't know whatever happened, but yeah," Caitlyn added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram