Caitlyn Jenner Wants Daughter Kendall To Reunite With Harry Styles
Kendall Jenner had dated One Direction singer Harry Styles in 2013 and then in 2016 as well.
Caitlyn Jenner was among the fortunate ones, learning Sunday (November 11) that her house was spared. "It was devastating out here in Malibu," Jenner said. The hills are just totally scorched. Fried to say the least....we're very, very lucky." (Image: AP)
Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction band star Harry Styles to be back together.
Kendall and Harry dated in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2016. Now, Kendall's mother Caitlyn would be happy if the two dated again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
On Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn said: "I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that's good."
She added: "She (Kendall) always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don't know whatever happened, but yeah," Caitlyn added.
