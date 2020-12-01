Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis To Star In 'Nitram'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Justin Kurzel has roped in actors Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis and Anthony LaPaglia for his next directorial “Nitram”. The film is based around the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, Australia, in which 35 people were killed and 23 wounded by gunman Martin Bryant.

Kurzel, known for movies such as “True History Of The Kelly Gang” and “Snowtown”, will direct the film from a screenplay by Shaun Grant, reported Deadline. The film will analyse events leading up to one of the darkest chapters in Australian history in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred.

The project will be produced by GoodThing Productions’ Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell. “Nitram” will release both theatrically and Australian VOD service Stan at the same time.