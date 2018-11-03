English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calling an Adult Film Star a Porn Star a Sign of Patriarchy: Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha is currently busy shooting Shakeela biopic in Bengaluru.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Actress Richa Chadha, who essays south Indian film actress Shakeela in a biopic of that name, says being disrespectful towards any successful adult film star and tagging her as a "porn star" is a sign of a hypocritical and patriarchal society.
"Calling an adult (film) star a porn star is a sign of patriarchy. You are disrespecting an actress (Shakeela in this case) who is part of films that are adult in theme. And then you are watching them so much that those films are making huge money. What kind of hypocrisy is that," Richa told IANS.
Highlighting the "duplicity of the morality of our society", she said: "Adult films are made because there is a market for them... It is really easy to call successful, self-made woman names in a patriarchal society."
Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the logo of Shakeela was launched a few days ago. The film's tagline reads 'Not A Porn Star'. So, is it a way of conveying to the audience a perspective on the story of Shakeela?
"See, there is no point of fighting about what people said about her at the peak of her career. People watched her films and called her a porn star, which she was not. In the film, we are unveiling the story of an actress and the unexplored side of her journey. Then let the people decide if she really deserved the tag she had to bear," Richa said.
An outspoken and forthright actress, Richa has been vocal about the #MeToo movement as well. She says she feels privileged that, from the beginning of her career, she never had to deal with any sexual predator.
"I am really fortunate, in all the opportunities that came my way, of not having to deal with these regular predators who are making the work environment worse for women. But I want to say that I know almost all women somewhere or the other have faced some moments of awkwardness in their life -- be it an inappropriate text, uncomfortable touch, some eyes gazing at them... It all happens to us at the workplace."
Such practices have also led to some good talent being lost. But Richa says not anymore.
"We lost a lot of them in the last few years, but now that women are opening up and standing up against such discrimination, the future looks bright where new talent will come and flourish without feeling uncomfortable at the workplace," she said.
"Calling an adult (film) star a porn star is a sign of patriarchy. You are disrespecting an actress (Shakeela in this case) who is part of films that are adult in theme. And then you are watching them so much that those films are making huge money. What kind of hypocrisy is that," Richa told IANS.
Highlighting the "duplicity of the morality of our society", she said: "Adult films are made because there is a market for them... It is really easy to call successful, self-made woman names in a patriarchal society."
Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the logo of Shakeela was launched a few days ago. The film's tagline reads 'Not A Porn Star'. So, is it a way of conveying to the audience a perspective on the story of Shakeela?
"See, there is no point of fighting about what people said about her at the peak of her career. People watched her films and called her a porn star, which she was not. In the film, we are unveiling the story of an actress and the unexplored side of her journey. Then let the people decide if she really deserved the tag she had to bear," Richa said.
An outspoken and forthright actress, Richa has been vocal about the #MeToo movement as well. She says she feels privileged that, from the beginning of her career, she never had to deal with any sexual predator.
"I am really fortunate, in all the opportunities that came my way, of not having to deal with these regular predators who are making the work environment worse for women. But I want to say that I know almost all women somewhere or the other have faced some moments of awkwardness in their life -- be it an inappropriate text, uncomfortable touch, some eyes gazing at them... It all happens to us at the workplace."
Such practices have also led to some good talent being lost. But Richa says not anymore.
"We lost a lot of them in the last few years, but now that women are opening up and standing up against such discrimination, the future looks bright where new talent will come and flourish without feeling uncomfortable at the workplace," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...