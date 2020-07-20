MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Calling Sehmat Writer Harinder Sikka Accuses Meghna Gulzar Of Taking Credit For Raazi: Was Removed From Everything

Harinder Sikka, Meghna Gulzar

Harinder Sikka, Meghna Gulzar

Harinder Sikka, the writer of Calling Sehmat, the book on which 'Raazi' was made by, accused Meghna Gulzar of removing him from everything and not giving him due credit.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Share this:

Harinder Sikka, who wrote the book Calling Sehmat, on which Meghna Gulzar's critically acclaimed Raazi is based on, said that the filmmaker tried to get him "removed from everything" and didn't give him credit.

Talking to a panel on Republic TV, Sikka said, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point.”

Sikka further said that the launch of his book was also delayed so that all the credit for the film would go to Gulzar. Not only Jaipur Literature Festival, he claimed he was sabotaged during the Filmfare Awards too, as the award for Best Screenplay went to Andhadhun instead of Raazi.

The Talvar director has not responded to his claims yet.

Next Story
Loading