Calling Sehmat Writer Harinder Sikka Accuses Meghna Gulzar Of Taking Credit For Raazi: Was Removed From Everything

Harinder Sikka, who wrote the book Calling Sehmat, on which Meghna Gulzar's critically acclaimed Raazi is based on, said that the filmmaker tried to get him "removed from everything" and didn't give him credit.

Talking to a panel on Republic TV, Sikka said, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point.”

#NanakShahFakir has over 15 Million views on YouTube, JioCinema & Zee5. It won 3 National Awards,went to Cannes, LA, Toronto.#BollywoodMafia sent another film for Oscar.Let’s pray we don’t hv another Sushant failing.@narendramodi @AmitShah CBI inquiry will ausage hurt🙏 https://t.co/dMP5a6TmCr — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) July 19, 2020

Sikka further said that the launch of his book was also delayed so that all the credit for the film would go to Gulzar. Not only Jaipur Literature Festival, he claimed he was sabotaged during the Filmfare Awards too, as the award for Best Screenplay went to Andhadhun instead of Raazi.

The Talvar director has not responded to his claims yet.