'Calm, Gentle, Grounded': Bhushan Pradhan's Note for Co-Star Ajinkya Dev

Popular Marathi actor Bhushan Pradhan, who is currently playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the series Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, has penned an emotional long note for co-actor Ajinkya Dev, who plays Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the series.

According to reports, Ajinkya Dev is going to say goodbye to the show after five months of the journey.

On his Instagram handle, Bhushan expressed his feelings about Ajinkya Dev. Besides a long note, the actor also shared a few photos with Ajinkya Dev.

Remembering how he met Ajinkya, Bhushan wrote, “Remember the day of the promo shoot. I had just recovered from typhoid fever and went to shoot the promo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande. That day I met @ajinkkyadeo.

Bhushan further added, “The conversation started as if we both had known each other for many years. And soon from Ajinkya Sir, he became Ajinkya Dada! The shoot was over… and without saying a word we just asked each other to take care.”

Praising Ajinkya, Bhushan added, “When Ajinkya Dada used to come on the set, there was a different energy. And maybe after the lockdown, I started talking a little less but whenever Dada and I were on the set and we had time, we wanted to talk and share. He is a great listener, always calm and genuine, always has a smile on his face, and very grounded.”

“Even though he has faced many difficulties in life, but a smile from his face never disappears. His journey of 5 months in the show has taught me a lot and I found a friend, an older brother in him.”

Towards the end of the note, Bhushan added, “While Ajinkya Dada’s journey in the series has come to an end after 5 months, one thought which comes to mind is that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj must have continued the journey of establishing Swarajya by swallowing all the pain but preserving the moisture!”

In the end, he wrote, “Ajinkya Dada, see you soon… in a new role and in our own role too!”

