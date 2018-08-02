GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Calvin Harris Tops Forbes List of World's Highest Paid DJs for Sixth Year In a Row

The British DJ took in $48 million over the year in question, with Forbes reporting that his sets in Las Vegas bring in "healthy six-figure checks" while festival performances in Japan and Croatia brought in "well into the seven figures."

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 2, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Calvin Harris (Image courtesy: Calvin Harris' official Facebook page)
For the sixth consecutive year, Calvin Harris has been named the world's highest-paid DJ by Forbes.

Next in line is Closer duo the Chainsmokers, who played more than 100 shows and raked in $45.5 million. Veteran DJ/producer Tiësto ranks third with $33 million, followed by Steve Aoki ($28 million), who played 200 shows in the scoring period.

Marshmello ($23 million) comes in fifth, while others in the top ten include David Guetta (in eighth place with $15 million) and 22-year-old Martin Garrix (in tenth place with $13 million), who played the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Top 10 high-paid DJs of 2018, according to Forbes:

1. Calvin Harris ($48 million)
2. The Chainsmokers ($45.5 million)
3. Tiësto ($33 million)
4. Steve Aoki ($28 million)
5. Marshmello ($23 million)
6. Zedd ($22 million)
7. Diplo ($20 million)
8. David Guetta ($15 million)
9. Kaskade ($13.5 million)
10. Martin Garrix ($13 million)

