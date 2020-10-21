Came To OTT As I Got To Play Characters I Had Never Thought Of: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

New Delhi: The digital platform made it possible for her to play characters that are not merely “cardboard cutouts”, says actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma who is gearing up for the second season of the web series “Mirzapur”. Shweta will return as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, who has undergone a transformation from an educated idealist to a woman seeking revenge in the upcoming chapter of the Amazon Prime Video show.

The actor praised the show’s team — directors Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and scribes Puneet and Vineet Krishna — for creating well-rounded characters in the crime drama. “It’s very important to adapt. I came to OTT because I got to play characters I had never thought of. You always think, we’ll do strong characters, we will not be cardboard cutouts, we’ll add layers and colours to the character. But you also need support from your cast and crew. You cannot fight this battle alone,” she told .