Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cameron Boyce, Disney Star of 'Descendants' and 'Jessie', Dies at Age 20

Cameron Boyce's family confirmed his death stating that he had passed away in his sleep due to a seizure.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cameron Boyce, Disney Star of 'Descendants' and 'Jessie', Dies at Age 20
Image courtesy: Instagram/Cameron Boyce
Loading...

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles on Disney’s Descendants and Jessie passed away. He was 20. The young star died due to "an ongoing medical condition." His family confirmed his death to ABC News, stating that Boyce had passed away in his sleep due to a seizure.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family in a statement obtained by ABC News. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother," the statement read.

View this post on Instagram

@i_d

A post shared by Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) on

View this post on Instagram

wait wut

A post shared by Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) on

Boyce starred in Jessie, a television show about a small town girl, played by Debby Ryan, working as a nanny for an affluent family after moving to New York City. Boyce was one of the children she cared for.

Boyce made his acting debut with the horror film Mirrors at the age of 9. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler-starrer Grown Ups, as one of Sandler's children.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram