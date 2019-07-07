Cameron Boyce, Disney Star of 'Descendants' and 'Jessie', Dies at Age 20
Cameron Boyce's family confirmed his death stating that he had passed away in his sleep due to a seizure.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Cameron Boyce
Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles on Disney’s Descendants and Jessie passed away. He was 20. The young star died due to "an ongoing medical condition." His family confirmed his death to ABC News, stating that Boyce had passed away in his sleep due to a seizure.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family in a statement obtained by ABC News. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.
"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother," the statement read.
Boyce starred in Jessie, a television show about a small town girl, played by Debby Ryan, working as a nanny for an affluent family after moving to New York City. Boyce was one of the children she cared for.
Boyce made his acting debut with the horror film Mirrors at the age of 9. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler-starrer Grown Ups, as one of Sandler's children.
