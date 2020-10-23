News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Cameron Britton Boards Hulu's 'Shrill' For S3

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

"Mindhunter" star Cameron Britton has joined the cast of Hulu's critically-acclaimed series "Shrill" for its upcoming season three. The comedy show has been created by Lindy West, Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield. It was renewed for season three in April this year, reported Deadline.

Los Angeles: “Mindhunter” star Cameron Britton has joined the cast of Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series “Shrill” for its upcoming season three. The comedy show has been created by Lindy West, Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield. It was renewed for season three in April this year, reported Deadline.

Featuring Bryant in the lead, the series is about an overweight young woman Annie, who wants to change her life, but not her body. Britton, who found fame after playing serial killer Ed Kemper in David Ficnher’s “Mindhunter”, will essay the role of Will, a potential love interest for Annie.

“Shrill” hails from Warner Bros. Television and also features Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison. Rushfield serves as the showrunner and she also executive produces it alongside West, Bryant, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 18:58 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...