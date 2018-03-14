Cameron Diaz Is Not Retiring From Acting

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Actress Cameron Diaz is not retiring from the world of acting.The news was confirmed by a publication which had taken her spokesperson's interview earlier.In an interview, Diaz's spokesperson Selma Blair had joked that Diaz was done with acting. It was taken seriously by many as Diaz has not been seen in a single movie in the last five years, reports metro.co.uk.Blair made a clarification about her statement via a tweet.The post read: "Breaking news. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. Cameron Diaz is not retiring from anything. And for more breaking news -- I am now retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."