Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Fans are Crying Happy Tears as She Calls Him 'My Love' on Instagram

After quarantining for several months in the US, it was reported that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had gone their separate ways. But the Senorita hitmaker proved that she is still very much with Shawn, by showing her love and support for his upcoming album.

Shawn seems to have put the quarantine period to good use as he revealed recently that his new album titled Wonder was coming out on December 4. But before that, the singer is treating fans with a new single, also titled Wonder, which will be out on October 2.

In a handwritten letter to his fans, "I've missed you all so much! I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you x. I wrote an album. It's called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been."

Offering her support to her rumoured boyfriend, Camila shared a snippet of the 22-year-old singer's new single along with a heartwarming message on Instagram. "The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions," Cabello wrote.

"My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart," Camila added. Shawn responded to his ladylove's kind words with a simple cute smiley and heart emoticon.

Fans lauded Camila for being a 'supportive girlfriend' and reacted emotionally. "“MY LOVE” AHHHH THATS SO CUTE," said one fan, while another commented, "We love a supportive girlfriend."

When reports said in August that the two have split up, their biggest fans took it upon themselves to debunk the myth. Fans tried to prove that it's not the case and even came up with some interesting evidences to show that their breakup is just a rumour.