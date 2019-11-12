Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Passionately Kiss at LA Clippers Game

Lovebirds Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been in love ever since the duo shot for their collaboration song Senorita. While the speculations of their relationship began just after the song’s release, the couple confirmed it over a couple of days with their unending passionate love for each other. The couple has once again put their love on display during LA Clippers game.

Both, Camila and Mendes went on a date night at the Los Angeles Clippers vs the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on November 11, Monday. The Senorita crooners soon attracted all the attention to them as they were involved in some PDA. The lovebirds, who were sitting in the front row, had a steamy make out session.

Camila opted to wear a black sweater with a ragged hem. It was cut high on one side, giving a glimpse of her tummy. She paired it with a set of white slacks and heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Sep 11, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

On the other hand, Mendes wore a golden brown suede jacket over a white graphic T-shirt. The singer paired it with a black jeans and boots.

This is not the first time when the lovebirds have put their love on display. They have also been spotted at beaches and dates together. The lovebirds also posted a video of their kiss online, where they were teaching people how they kiss.

